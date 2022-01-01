 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Here is an elegant flower of a poem — small, delicate in sentiment, and yet so resonant in meaning. Sam Dodson, in a few short lines, observes the stoic strength of faith, the sadness of loss and the rituals that we perform to help us cope with the helplessness that comes with grief.

After Her Mother Passed

By Sam Dodson

Lutheran beautiful Eva

broke down for a

dear, dear moment

before she picked

that rake back up

and moved maple

leaves over grass.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

