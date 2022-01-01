American Life in Poetry

Here is an elegant flower of a poem — small, delicate in sentiment, and yet so resonant in meaning. Sam Dodson, in a few short lines, observes the stoic strength of faith, the sadness of loss and the rituals that we perform to help us cope with the helplessness that comes with grief.
After Her Mother Passed
By Sam Dodson
Lutheran beautiful Eva
broke down for a
dear, dear moment
before she picked
that rake back up
and moved maple
leaves over grass.
