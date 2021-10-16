American Life in Poetry

When his­tor­i­cal fig­ures become the sub­jects of poet­ry, there is a rich oppor­tu­ni­ty for trans­port­ing us into the emo­tion­al world of such peo­ple through the beau­ty of the imag­i­na­tion. The facts of Anar­cha Westcott’s dif­fi­cult sto­ry can be found online, but Dominique Christi­na​’s per­sona poem, ​“How Anar­cha Sees His Work,” enrich­es our under­stand­ing of the brutish work of the 19th cen­tu­ry South Car­oli­na physi­cian J. Mar­i­on Sims, and, in so doing, the poet imbues Anarcha’s life with a qual­i­ty of human dig­ni­ty in pow­er­ful ways.