American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

When his­tor­i­cal fig­ures become the sub­jects of poet­ry, there is a rich oppor­tu­ni­ty for trans­port­ing us into the emo­tion­al world of such peo­ple through the beau­ty of the imag­i­na­tion. The facts of Anar­cha Westcott’s dif­fi­cult sto­ry can be found online, but Dominique Christi­na​’s per­sona poem, ​“How Anar­cha Sees His Work,” enrich­es our under­stand­ing of the brutish work of the 19th cen­tu­ry South Car­oli­na physi­cian J. Mar­i­on Sims, and, in so doing, the poet imbues Anarcha’s life with a qual­i­ty of human dig­ni­ty in pow­er­ful ways.

How Anarcha Sees His Work

i seen a chicken get his head

cut off and bein a chicken

he dumb and don’t know he

dead so he floppin and still running the yard

still! no head at all blood like bread crumbs

runnin runnin and folk laugh and

wait on the chicken to know he gone and it

take a while

i mean it aint always quick or easy

for a dead thing to know it’s a dead thing

so its squawkin and flappin

like it still got life and ain’t no life there

at all and that is what it’s like

doctor/massa tickled

at the blood and the squawkin

waitin on me to know i’m a dead thing

and me, dumb wit stayin.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

