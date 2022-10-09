 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

There is, of course, no hidden chapter in the “Good Book” that explores sandaled Jesus’ fashion rules, but Cornelius Eady in “Easter Shoes” is being funny and deadly serious. The poem takes him back to childhood, to the pains of conformity and the forced obedience of being “dressed,” “encased” and “pinched” into decency. “Easter Shoes” celebrates the petulant act of creative rebellion that he achieves by scuffing the impractical shoes while maintaining the “mirage” of obedience.

Easter Shoes

By Cornelius Eady

In a hidden chapter of the Good Book,

Is there a verse that explains

Why Jesus cares for fashion,

Why my feet must be encased

And pinched? When you're a kid,

It's how someone else dresses you;

You won't grow into these black, shiny

patents, as much as your mother

Wants it. On the way to Sunday School,

You are a mirage, like the new store shine

You scuff, as you obey

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

