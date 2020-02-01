American Life in Poetry

This is the sixth of Marge Saiser's poems to appear in my column, and I've written elsewhere how much I admire her work. This poem is typical of her clear, accessible poetry of close observation. I am especially taken by her capture of the flash of overhead light in the passing car. Marvelous. This poem is from her recent book, Learning to Swim, from Stephen F. Austin State University Press. Saiser lives in Nebraska in the warm months and Arizona in the cold.

I Save My Love

I save my love for what is close,

for the dog's eyes, the depths of brown

when I take a wet cloth to them

to wash his face. I save my love

for the smell of coffee at The Mill,

the roasted near-burn of it, especially

the remnant that stays later

in the fibers of my coat. I save my love

for what stays. The white puff

my breath makes when I stand

at night on my doorstep.

That mist doesn't last, evaporates