American Life in Poetry

War, impending war and exile forced by war are increasing preoccupations in the work of Ladan Osman — not so much the wars but the damage that they do to everyday people who are trying to live in this world. In “Sun to God,” these walking children and their parents, these laughing children and their parents, will eventually start to run, and will eventually stop laughing. It is a vividly captured accounting of the wars that continue to be waged around us.