 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

War, impending war and exile forced by war are increasing preoccupations in the work of Ladan Osman — not so much the wars but the damage that they do to everyday people who are trying to live in this world. In “Sun to God,” these walking children and their parents, these laughing children and their parents, will eventually start to run, and will eventually stop laughing. It is a vividly captured accounting of the wars that continue to be waged around us.

Sun to God

By Ladan Osman

The children walked.

Then they began to run.

Why are we running, one asked?

No one knew. They ran faster.

They began laughing.

Why are we laughing?

People are also reading…

Not one knew. They laughed more.

It was the eve of war but they didn’t know.

The children walked.

The children’s parents walked.

The parents’ parents walked.

Their shadows spilled ahead.

Their shadows lagged behind.

Then, they began to run.

No one was laughing.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

There is, in English poetry, a long tradition of gardening poems. Such poems find rich associations between the deliberate act of design, the …

This week in Nebraska history

1872: The largest Nebraska apples on record were said to have been grown by Perry Walker of Plattsmouth in the state's oldest orchard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News