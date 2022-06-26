 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

The humble meal of bread, sugar and milk is an iconic expression of the seemingly “unpoetic” quotidian rituals of life — paying bills, worrying about the bills, surviving the bills. In the poem, “Doing the Bills,” Lee Upton is reminded of her father, even as she, with a partner, does the bills. She captures such deep sentiment in the image of the head being held in the hands. The moment of beauty arrives in the meal that she describes. It is a spot of sweetness in a world of everyday hardship.

Doing the Bills

By Lee Upton

My father impaling bills

on a nail on a block of wood

then putting his head in his hands

and you with your head in your hands

and my head in my hands

hands over my eyes

and I see again what I forgot for decades

my father

after doing the bills

crumbling bread in a bowl

and pouring milk over the bread

and spooning in sugar.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

