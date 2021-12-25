 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Nan­cy Keat­ing has clear­ly rec­og­nized a fun­da­men­tal human val­ue of poet­ry, the capac­i­ty for art to help us cope with the mem­o­ries of our guilt-induc­ing acts. In her poem ​“The Snowy Egret” the con­fes­sion of a man in a mag­a­zine killing a bird in his youth serves as a source of empath­ic release for the poet from her own unspo­ken regret. For­get­ting, she says, is not real­is­tic. This, as it hap­pens, is a handy truth for poets whose cur­ren­cy is memory.

The Snowy Egret

By Nancy Keating

Give me another word for regret,

something more like forget

only better, more effective,

since in fact we really don’t forget

the bad things we did

or caused. I read in a letter

to The Sun Magazine where a man

will always remember the egret

lying, a silent heap of cirrus clouds,

at his 12-year-old feet. It was his first

and last time shooting a gun.

His confession stabbed me

into a memory of unremembered shame

and the ache in my stomach telling me

I had joined humanity.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

