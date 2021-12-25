American Life in Poetry

Nancy Keating has clearly recognized a fundamental human value of poetry, the capacity for art to help us cope with the memories of our guilt-inducing acts. In her poem “The Snowy Egret” the confession of a man in a magazine killing a bird in his youth serves as a source of empathic release for the poet from her own unspoken regret. Forgetting, she says, is not realistic. This, as it happens, is a handy truth for poets whose currency is memory.
The Snowy Egret
By Nancy Keating
Give me another word for regret,
something more like forget
only better, more effective,
since in fact we really don’t forget
the bad things we did
or caused. I read in a letter
to The Sun Magazine where a man
will always remember the egret
lying, a silent heap of cirrus clouds,
at his 12-year-old feet. It was his first
and last time shooting a gun.
His confession stabbed me
into a memory of unremembered shame
and the ache in my stomach telling me
I had joined humanity.
