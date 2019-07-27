{{featured_button_text}}

If you've ever been released at last from a lengthy illness you know that the world can look different, strangely illuminated. Here's a poem about that kind of awakening by Judith Harris, who lives in Washington, D.C. Her most recent book is Night Garden from Tiger Bark Press.

April, After Six Months in the Hospital

In the bedroom,

I notice you’ve stacked

my things into piles,

clusters of everyday items:

my grandmother’s costume beads,

spare reading glasses,

prescription bottles

that have long expired.

It is getting dark.

Through the window,

the moon shades in its marble.

And another woman

appears in my mirror,

this one too heavy,

the other, too old, to be me.

Now, I run my fingers

over a layer of dust on the tabletop

where, in my absence,

you’ve gathered my poems,

early drafts without

beginnings or endings,

while in the backyard,

the cherry blossoms bloom,

and black-capped chickadees

sate at the feeder,

the garden still waiting

for whatever might come.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments