American Life in Poetry

Eric Pankey, in his poem, “In Such a Way That,” participates in one of the rituals practiced by poets the world over — the marking of the changing seasons. The transitions from winter to spring, from rainy season to dry season, from monsoon to autumn and from harmattan to spring, are announced with poems rich with intimations of beginnings and endings.
This poem borrows, with subtlety, from the biblical canticles and psalms associated with the vespers, invoking gratitude and confession in a space where contradictions and “double assignments” (entanglements and lodgings, shelters and staging grounds) abound. In the end, there is some comfort, for Pankey, in the changing seasons and in these remembered prayers.
In Such a Way That
By Eric Pankey
Winter ends with a miscellany’s logic: a leaden horizon,
A narrow but unbridgeable distance.
Stolen moments are exchanged for isolated hours,
People are also reading…
Elaborate entanglements, a lodging.
One’s suitable room fulfills a double assignment
As a stage and shelter. The heady pollen of stargazer lilies
Covers the bureaus, the desktop, and end tables.
Beyond the window, the sacred mountain
Is depleted of snow. On a frequency
At the far end of the dial, one can hear
Vespers, and recall the little Latin one learned long ago,
Knowing even then it would come in handy
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.