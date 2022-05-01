American Life in Poetry

Eric Pankey, in his poem, “In Such a Way That,” participates in one of the rituals practiced by poets the world over — the marking of the changing seasons. The transitions from winter to spring, from rainy season to dry season, from monsoon to autumn and from harmattan to spring, are announced with poems rich with intimations of beginnings and endings.

This poem borrows, with subtlety, from the biblical canticles and psalms associated with the vespers, invoking gratitude and confession in a space where contradictions and “double assignments” (entanglements and lodgings, shelters and staging grounds) abound. In the end, there is some comfort, for Pankey, in the changing seasons and in these remembered prayers.

In Such a Way That

By Eric Pankey

Winter ends with a miscellany’s logic: a leaden horizon,

A narrow but unbridgeable distance.

Stolen moments are exchanged for isolated hours,

Elaborate entanglements, a lodging.

One’s suitable room fulfills a double assignment

As a stage and shelter. The heady pollen of stargazer lilies

Covers the bureaus, the desktop, and end tables.

Beyond the window, the sacred mountain

Is depleted of snow. On a frequency

At the far end of the dial, one can hear

Vespers, and recall the little Latin one learned long ago,

Knowing even then it would come in handy

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0