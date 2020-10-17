American Life in Poetry

Edward Muir’s poem, “The Horses,” published many years ago, envisioned a future in which the work horse would return, and with them we’d have a new beginning. Today, some of our fellow creatures aren’t to come back. Here’s a poem by Robert Hedin, of Minnesota, that I found in the most recent Alaska Quarterly Review. Hedin’s most recent book is At the Great Door of Morning, from Copper Canyon Press.

Monarchs, Viceroys, Swallowtails

For years they came tacking in, full sail,

Riding the light down through the trees,

Over the rooftops, and not just monarchs,

But viceroys, swallowtails, so many

They became unremarkable, showing up

As they did whether we noticed them or not,

Swooping and fanning out at the bright

Margins of the day. So how did we know

Until it was too late, until they quit coming,

That the flowers in the flower beds

Would close their shutters, and the birds

Grow so dull they’d lose the power to sing,