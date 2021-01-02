We three at American Life in Poetry, Ted, Pat and Cameron, wish you a happy and wholesome 2021, and here’s a poem to celebrate our friendship with you and our 15th year of weekly poems. Warren Woessner is a poet and a patent attorney who lives in Minneapolis. If you’ve invented a new kind of poem and want to get it patented, well, he’s pretty busy and probably can’t help you with that. His newest book is Exit – Sky from Holy Cow! Press.