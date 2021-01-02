 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

We three at American Life in Poetry, Ted, Pat and Cameron, wish you a happy and wholesome 2021, and here’s a poem to celebrate our friendship with you and our 15th year of weekly poems. Warren Woessner is a poet and a patent attorney who lives in Minneapolis. If you’ve invented a new kind of poem and want to get it patented, well, he’s pretty busy and probably can’t help you with that. His newest book is Exit – Sky from Holy Cow! Press.

New Year’s Eve

5 p.m., corner booth,

Oak Bar, Plaza Hotel,

New York City, Center

of the World of all

that matters.

Where a Belvedere martini,

up with a twist, contemplates you

like a languid gold fish

in a clear garden pool,

or a suspended tear

that you can take back inside,

like that first full breath,

in case you need it,

as the world gets ready

to start all over again again.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

