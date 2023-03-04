(The providers have discontinued the American Life in Poetry column. This a reprint from March 5, 2017.)

Here's a poem by John Stanizzi, who lives in Connecticut, in which we get a good look inside middle-school culture in the 'sixties. But is it really any different today? This poet's most recent book is "Hallelujah Time!" (Big Table Publishing, 2015).

Cry To Me

We walked through some heartache in '62.

Gary liked Teresa but Teresa

asked Elizabeth to tell Peter that

she really wanted to go out with him

but Peter had been making out with Jane

in the theater, celebrating their

one month anniversary, so that was

out, and even though Jane broke up with Pete,

Peter kept asking Gail to talk with Jane

which Gail wouldn't do because she'd told

Brenda that she thought that Peter was cute

but Brenda wasn't listening to a word,

wrapped up in lonely teardrops shed for Greg.

The waters of 8th grade were never still.