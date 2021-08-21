 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
0 Comments

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In this tiny conundrum of a poem, Ross Gay, a poet who defiantly affirms the possibilities of hope and gratitude, reminds us that the capacity to make a sound, to speak, to sing, is fully connected to the capacity to breathe, to live. Gay’s recent book of essays, The Book of Delights, is its own catalogue of such hope.

ode to the flute

A man sings

by opening his

mouth a man

sings by opening

his lungs by

turning himself into air

a flute can

be made of a man

nothing is explained

a flute lays

on its side

and prays a wind

might enter it

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry
Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

  • Updated

There is nothing quite like the relief of good news from the doctors. Of course, it is a reminder of the bad news we eventually expect, the fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News