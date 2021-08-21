American Life in Poetry

In this tiny conundrum of a poem, Ross Gay, a poet who defiantly affirms the possibilities of hope and gratitude, reminds us that the capacity to make a sound, to speak, to sing, is fully connected to the capacity to breathe, to live. Gay’s recent book of essays, The Book of Delights, is its own catalogue of such hope.
ode to the flute
A man sings
by opening his
mouth a man
sings by opening
his lungs by
turning himself into air
a flute can
be made of a man
nothing is explained
a flute lays
on its side
and prays a wind
might enter it
