American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

{{featured_button_text}}

How fascinated a young person can be with the secret lives of his or her teachers. I left junior high — middle school today — more than 60 years ago but still I occasionally wonder about the private lives of my algebra teacher, my science teacher, my English teachers, whose deep and abiding privacy I would have done anything to break through. Here’s a poem by Fleda Brown from her University of Nebraska Press selected poems, The Woods Are On Fire.

Fayetteville Junior High

What happened was, when we weren’t looking

Mr. Selby married Miss Lewis.

We tried to think of it, tiptoed Mr. Selby,

twirling the edges of blackboard numbers

like the sweet-pea tendrils of his hair,

all his calculations secretly

yearning away from algebra, toward

Miss Lewis, legs like stone pillars

in the slick cave of the locker room,

checking off the showered, the breasted,

flat-chested. All this, another world

we never dreamed of inside the bells,

the changing of classes:

Selby and Lewis, emerging

from rooms 4 and 16, holding hands

like prisoners seeing the sky after all those years.

“Bertha,” he says. “Travis,” she says.

The drawbridge of the hypotenuse opens,

the free throw line skates forward,

the old chain of being transcended

in one good leap, worn floor creaking

strange as angels. In homeroom, the smell of

humans, rank, sprouting, yet this hope for us all.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Courtesy in the age of COVID-19
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Courtesy in the age of COVID-19

Dear Amy: Here’s a typical scenario: I am walking on a trail that is only a few feet wide. Someone is coming toward me. Neither of us is weari…

Ask Amy: Grieving dad still struggling
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Grieving dad still struggling

Dear Amy: Four years ago, I had a serious work-related accident. I was getting ready for my fourth surgery. It was a risky procedure, and ther…

Ask Amy: Long distance worsens issues
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Long distance worsens issues

Dear Amy: My husband and I live in a different country than our families. Our only source of communication with our mothers is through FaceTim…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News