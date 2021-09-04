 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Kimiko Hahn’s father was born and raised in Wisconsin, a place that has now become part of his daughter’s imagination, herself a woman of many arrivals and departures, and thus a woman fascinated by the complex meaning of “home” as she shows here in this sonnet. The life-cycle of the cicada offers a splendid opportunity for her to speak of childhood, maturation and change as part of the parent-child experience.

Reckless Sonnet No. 8

My father, as a boy in Milwaukee, thought

the cicada’s cry was the whir from a live wire —

not from muscles on the sides of an insect

vibrating against an outer membrane. Strange though

that, because they have no ears, no one knows why

the males cry so doggedly into the gray air.

Not strange that the young live underground sucking sap

from tree roots

for seventeen years. A long, charmed childhood

not unlike one in a Great Lake town where at dusk

you’d pack up swimsuit, shake sand off your towel

and head back to lights in the two-family sat around the radio.

And parents argued over their son and daughter

until each left for good. To cry in the air.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

