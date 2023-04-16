American Life in Poetry

Reprinted from April 15, 2018.

There's lots of fine writing about fly fishing, from A River Runs Through It on down, but good old pole-and-bobber fishing gets short shrift. Here's a bobber-fishing poem by P. Ivan Young, who lives in Nebraska. It's from his book Smell of Salt, Ghost of Rain, from BrickHouse Books.

Fishing for Bream

We sit on the spillway,

the red and white bobbers

lilted by the wind, while

some force beneath the water

brings everything to attention,

the tight line, the echoed rings

conjuring tension inside us.

And when I touch the rod,

a living strangeness, a quivering

unseen tugs at my imagination,

not receiving but sending

some impulse down the line,

into the muddy water,

and when the sunfish erupts

I've made the spangles of water

the verdant scales, the shudder

of tail fin and light. We build fish

all afternoon, threading hooks,

looping line into a tight noose,

running gills down the stringer

into an opalescent chain

of glimmering emerald bodies.

Soon our mothers will call

with their icy vodka voices

and we will carry them home

like the weight of guilt,

but for now night closes around us.