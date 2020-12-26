 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Language is a magic bowl that can hold all we imagine. Here in five words, carefully chosen by Jennifer Hambrick of Ohio, are the front and back of the galaxy, acorns underfoot and stars high above, and, magically, everything else in between. Her most recent book is Unscathed from NightBallet Press.

starry night

acorns popping

underfoot

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

