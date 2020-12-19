 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry

James Crews, the author of this week’s poem, is the editor of a fine anthology from Green Writers Press called Healing the Divide: Poems of Kindness and Connection, much needed in our troubled world. Here, as I see it, he graciously pays his respects to William Carlos Williams, our great poet of the local and ordinary, who once wrote about the pleasure of eating all the plums his wife had left in the refrigerator. His newest book is Bluebird.

Clearly

To see clearly,

not needing a drink

or pill or puff

of any pipe

to know I’m alive.

To come home,

peel off sandals

and step onto

the cool tile floor

needing only

the rush of water

over strawberries

I picked myself

and then a knife

to trim the dusty

green heads

from each one,

to watch them

gleam cleanly

in a colander

in a patch of sun

near the sink.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

