American Life in Poetry

One always wonders just how much we should depend on what we know of a poet outside of a given poem, to engage and appreciate that poem. And yet, it must mean something that this tender lyric ode to motherhood comes from an adoptee reflecting on how her life as a writer was shaped by the diligence and prescience of her mother. Tiana Nobile’s poem, “Mother of Letters,” is an elegant thank-you note to her mother, and by extension, to the art of mothering.
Mother of Letters
By Tiana Nobile
For hours my mother hovered over us,
her hand gently guiding mine, her wrist
a helm for my unsteady ship.
I knew how to hold a pencil,
how to grip it between my thumb
and pointer finger, how to lean softly
to avoid a callus. I knew how to form
People are also reading…
all my letters perfectly before starting school.
For every birthday, a new notebook
would appear wrapped tightly with a bow.
I would bury my nose inside it
as if the pages would write themselves
with my breath. The pages I'd fill with words
my young tongue was too knotted to express.
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.