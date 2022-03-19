American Life in Poetry

One always wonders just how much we should depend on what we know of a poet outside of a given poem, to engage and appreciate that poem. And yet, it must mean something that this tender lyric ode to motherhood comes from an adoptee reflecting on how her life as a writer was shaped by the diligence and prescience of her mother. Tiana Nobile’s poem, “Mother of Letters,” is an elegant thank-you note to her mother, and by extension, to the art of mothering.