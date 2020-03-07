American Life in Poetry
Robert Bly is one of the last living major American poets of his generation, and W.W. Norton recently published his Collected Poems. I and many other poets of the central states owe Bly, who grew up on a Minnesota farm, a great deal, for showing us how to write about what's around us, the turkey sheds, the great skies, the rain-filled roadside ditches, all of it. Here's one poem about our life force that I'm especially fond of.

Why We Don’t Die

In late September many voices

Tell you you will die.

That leaf says it, that coolness.

All of them are right.

Our many souls—what

Can they do about it?

Nothing. They’re already

Part of the invisible.

Our souls have been

Longing to go home

Anyway. “It's late,” they say,

“Lock the door, let’s go.”

The body doesn't agree. It says

“We buried a little iron

Ball under that tree.

Let’s go get it.”

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

