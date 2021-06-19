 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
0 Comments

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In many cultural traditions, an encounter with an owl at night is an ominous sign. But here, in a poem by recent Shelley Memorial Award winner, Arthur Sze, (first published in 1982), there is a wonderful transformation from the purple of dusk to the green of dawn that captures a moment of pure optimism in this strange and decidedly magical nocturnal encounter between the poet and an owl.

The Owl

The path was purple in the dusk.

I saw an owl, perched,

on a branch.

And when the owl stirred, a fine dust

fell from its wings. I was

silent then. And felt

the owl quaver. And at dawn, waking,

the path was green in the

May light.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry
Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

There is a long and ancient tradition of poetry as a form of prayer, even in the face of faithlessness or persistent belief. Here, in a poem f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News