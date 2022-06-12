 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

There is a clever implication to the title of Lauren Winchester’s poem “Eating the Glacier.” The poet is seduced by the thought of eating something as ancient as glacier ice, which can be, I am told, thousands of years old. This is a work of humbling environmentalism, the desire to achieve a certain immortality by connecting to the elements: “I gaze at the ice, thirsty for its light” she says. But the most human, tragic-comic, moment follows, when “the ice turns its back” on her hubris.

Eating the Glacier

By Lauren Winchester

The guide chips off a piece

to taste. The water in me

is the body of the glacier.

When I breathe with my lungs,

I breathe with the glacier's

lungs. Breathing — though made

from all our kind's rough materials

People are also reading…

(marrow and membrane, fluid

and flesh) — I am fathomless.

I gaze at the ice, thirsty for its light,

and the ice turns its back

on my looking

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

There is a stretch of child­hood that can be filled with such vivid images, yet it is often hard to deter­mine whether what is being recalled …

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

In ​“Leav­ing Bents Fort,” Lance Hen­son wres­tles deeply with the mean­ing of being a Cheyenne in Amer­i­ca — a mean­ing that is as com­plex …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News