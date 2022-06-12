American Life in Poetry

There is a clever implication to the title of Lauren Winchester’s poem “Eating the Glacier.” The poet is seduced by the thought of eating something as ancient as glacier ice, which can be, I am told, thousands of years old. This is a work of humbling environmentalism, the desire to achieve a certain immortality by connecting to the elements: “I gaze at the ice, thirsty for its light” she says. But the most human, tragic-comic, moment follows, when “the ice turns its back” on her hubris.
Eating the Glacier
By Lauren Winchester
The guide chips off a piece
to taste. The water in me
is the body of the glacier.
When I breathe with my lungs,
I breathe with the glacier's
lungs. Breathing — though made
from all our kind's rough materials
(marrow and membrane, fluid
and flesh) — I am fathomless.
I gaze at the ice, thirsty for its light,
and the ice turns its back
on my looking
