American Life in Poetry

There is, in English poetry, a long tradition of gardening poems. Such poems find rich associations between the deliberate act of design, the organizing of nature and the art of poetry. While Jeremy Rock’s, “Tender” does not slavishly echo the poetry of gardening of the 17th century, (the heyday of this tradition), one senses in his contemporary take, a recognition of the impulse of humans to see in gardening, something of the quest and delight in beauty that we find in poetry. At the end of the poem, Rock’s description of caring for tender plants that he renders as dreamers allows him to celebrate the deeply humanizing power of the imagination, the power, in other words, of poetry.