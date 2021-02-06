This week’s column is by Ladan Osman, who is originally from Somalia but who now lives in Chicago. I like “Tonight” for the way it looks with clear eyes at one of the rough edges of American life, then greets us with a hopeful wave.

Editor’s Note: This column (No. 336) is a reprint from the American Life in Poetry archive as we bid farewell to Ted Kooser and work to finalize the new website and forthcoming columns curated by Kwame Dawes.

Tonight

Tonight is a drunk man,

his dirty shirt.

There is no couple chatting by the recycling bins,

offering to help me unload my plastics.

There is not even the black and white cat

that balances elegantly on the lip of the dumpster.

There is only the smell of sour breath. Sweat on the collar of my shirt.

A water bottle rolling under a car.

Me in my too-small pajama pants stacking juice jugs on neighbors’ juice jugs.

I look to see if there is someone drinking on their balcony.

I tell myself I will wave.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0