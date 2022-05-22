 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Though born and raised in Jamaica, Sta­cyann Chin has lived in the Unit­ed States for many years, long enough to have become nat­u­ral­ized to the sea­son­al pat­terns of the tem­per­ate cli­mates of the north­east. In ​“First Green,” she uses words to paint a sur­re­al­ist study of the chang­ing sea­son. Her images present like the speck­ling of a paint­ing, each new image mor­ph­ing into anoth­er fresh and dis­tinc­tive image, end­ing with the promise of warmer days. No doubt, Chin’s body still hungers for her warmer beginnings.

First Green

By Staceyann Chin

Earmark me images

speckles pretty

with the tears of a child

open windows and summer

approaching

ominous air-marked with the first green

leaf

over-turned poems

forgotten

mouths tinkling humor

pages rustling

soft

sensible shoes

cushion/support/words

they unwind me

orange and gray laces

you/me entwined/separate

swirled

ice cream hinting the weather

may soon be

warmer

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

