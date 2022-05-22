American Life in Poetry

Though born and raised in Jamaica, Stacyann Chin has lived in the United States for many years, long enough to have become naturalized to the seasonal patterns of the temperate climates of the northeast. In “First Green,” she uses words to paint a surrealist study of the changing season. Her images present like the speckling of a painting, each new image morphing into another fresh and distinctive image, ending with the promise of warmer days. No doubt, Chin’s body still hungers for her warmer beginnings.
First Green
By Staceyann Chin
Earmark me images
speckles pretty
with the tears of a child
open windows and summer
approaching
ominous air-marked with the first green
leaf
People are also reading…
over-turned poems
forgotten
mouths tinkling humor
pages rustling
soft
sensible shoes
cushion/support/words
they unwind me
orange and gray laces
you/me entwined/separate
swirled
ice cream hinting the weather
may soon be
warmer
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.