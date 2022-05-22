American Life in Poetry

Though born and raised in Jamaica, Sta­cyann Chin has lived in the Unit­ed States for many years, long enough to have become nat­u­ral­ized to the sea­son­al pat­terns of the tem­per­ate cli­mates of the north­east. In ​“First Green,” she uses words to paint a sur­re­al­ist study of the chang­ing sea­son. Her images present like the speck­ling of a paint­ing, each new image mor­ph­ing into anoth­er fresh and dis­tinc­tive image, end­ing with the promise of warmer days. No doubt, Chin’s body still hungers for her warmer beginnings.