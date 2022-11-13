American Life in Poetry

Perhaps we are too close to the monumental moment in history to fully appreciate just how to approach it in poetry, but the poets are writing about this pandemic in the way that poets must — to find language to chart the sentiment of the time. “April Moon,” by Cathy Song, fixates on the need for genuine tenderness between those who are surviving — an act of choice and control, in the midst of the uncontrollable swirl of loss orbiting about us. “Grace willing,” she writes, “we will remember.” This seems like a fit epitaph for a poet in these times.