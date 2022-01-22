American Life in Poetry

It is hard to tell whether in 10 years read­ers will know what a ​“drop down menu” is, but that is the beau­ty and risk of poet­ry — to find poet­ry in the present ver­nac­u­lar, and to hope its accu­ra­cy and beau­ty jus­ti­fy its use. Sid­ney Bur­ris, in his poem, ​“Runoff,” is in hope, too. The promise of spring for him is a metaphor for one of many func­tions of the imag­i­na­tion. In this instance it is the capac­i­ty to believe in a bet­ter future by see­ing it before it comes. I imag­ine that read­ers will get that part, long into the future.