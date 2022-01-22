 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
0 Comments

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

It is hard to tell whether in 10 years read­ers will know what a ​“drop down menu” is, but that is the beau­ty and risk of poet­ry — to find poet­ry in the present ver­nac­u­lar, and to hope its accu­ra­cy and beau­ty jus­ti­fy its use. Sid­ney Bur­ris, in his poem, ​“Runoff,” is in hope, too. The promise of spring for him is a metaphor for one of many func­tions of the imag­i­na­tion. In this instance it is the capac­i­ty to believe in a bet­ter future by see­ing it before it comes. I imag­ine that read­ers will get that part, long into the future.

Runoff

By Sydney Burris

January’s drop-down menu

leaves everything to the imagination:

splotch the ice, splice the light,

remake the spirit ...

Just get on with it,

doing what you have to do

with the gray palette that lies

to hand. The sun’s coming soon.

A future, then, of warmth and runoff,

and old faces surprised to see us.

A cache of love, I’d call it,

opened up, vernal, refreshed.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry
Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

Albert Goldbarth’s imagination has the unique penchant for a certain absurdist insistence on the delight we can derive from strangeness. The p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News