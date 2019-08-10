{{featured_button_text}}

Lately I've been worried about the welfare of a young groundhog who lives under our front deck. His back legs won't support him, and he drags them behind. This poem has been a good lesson for me. That groundhog is neither MY groundhog, nor does he need my pity. This poem is by Gary Whitehead of New York, from his book A Glossary of Chickens: Poems, published by Princeton University Press.

One-Legged Pigeon

In a flock on Market,

just below Union Square,

the last to land

and standing a little canted,

it teetered — I want to say now

though it's hardly true —

like Ahab toward the starboard

and regarded me

with blood-red eyes.

We all lose something,

though that day

I hadn't lost a thing.

I saw in that imperfect bird

no antipathy, no envy, no vengeance.

It needed no pity,

but just a crumb,

something to hop toward.

