Lately I've been worried about the welfare of a young groundhog who lives under our front deck. His back legs won't support him, and he drags them behind. This poem has been a good lesson for me. That groundhog is neither MY groundhog, nor does he need my pity. This poem is by Gary Whitehead of New York, from his book A Glossary of Chickens: Poems, published by Princeton University Press.
One-Legged Pigeon
In a flock on Market,
just below Union Square,
the last to land
and standing a little canted,
it teetered — I want to say now
though it's hardly true —
like Ahab toward the starboard
and regarded me
with blood-red eyes.
We all lose something,
though that day
I hadn't lost a thing.
I saw in that imperfect bird
no antipathy, no envy, no vengeance.
It needed no pity,
but just a crumb,
something to hop toward.