American Life in Poetry

Dorianne Laux is one of our treasured poets. Her elegant poems grow out of the familiar. “Urn” is beautifully inventive in the way she connects the moment of uneasy childlike delight in the inexplicable “magic” of a light switch (“I didn’t know/where the light went”), with her struggle to face mortality. Laux’s new collection of poems, from which this lovely elegy comes, Only as the Day Is Long: New and Selected Poems, appeared in 2020.