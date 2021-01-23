Here, poet Yusef Komunyakaa, who teaches at New York University, shows us a fine portrait of the hard life of a worker — in this case, a horse — and, through metaphor, the terrible, clumsy beauty of his final moments.
Editor’s Note: This column (No. 154) is a reprint from the American Life in Poetry archive as we bid farewell to Ted Kooser and work to finalize the new website and forthcoming columns curated by Kwame Dawes.
Yellowjackets
When the plowblade struck
An old stump hiding under
The soil like a beggar’s
Rotten tooth, they swarmed up
& Mister Jackson left the plow
Wedged like a whaler’s harpoon.
The horse was midnight
Against dusk, tethered to somebody’s
Pocketwatch. He shivered, but not
The way women shook their heads
Before mirrors at the five
& dime — a deeper connection
To the low field’s evening star.
He stood there, in tracechains,
Lathered in froth, just
Stopped by a great, goofy
Calmness. He whinnied
Once, & then the whole
Beautiful, blue-black sky
Fell on his back.
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.