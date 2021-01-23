American Life in Poetry

Here, poet Yusef Komunyakaa, who teaches at New York University, shows us a fine portrait of the hard life of a worker — in this case, a horse — and, through metaphor, the terrible, clumsy beauty of his final moments.

Yellowjackets

When the plowblade struck

An old stump hiding under

The soil like a beggar’s

Rotten tooth, they swarmed up

& Mister Jackson left the plow

Wedged like a whaler’s harpoon.

The horse was midnight

Against dusk, tethered to somebody’s

Pocketwatch. He shivered, but not

The way women shook their heads

Before mirrors at the five

& dime — a deeper connection

To the low field’s evening star.