 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

Here, poet Yusef Komunyakaa, who teaches at New York University, shows us a fine portrait of the hard life of a worker — in this case, a horse — and, through metaphor, the terrible, clumsy beauty of his final moments.

Editor’s Note: This column (No. 154) is a reprint from the American Life in Poetry archive as we bid farewell to Ted Kooser and work to finalize the new website and forthcoming columns curated by Kwame Dawes.

Yellowjackets

When the plowblade struck

An old stump hiding under

The soil like a beggar’s

Rotten tooth, they swarmed up

& Mister Jackson left the plow

Wedged like a whaler’s harpoon.

The horse was midnight

Against dusk, tethered to somebody’s

Pocketwatch. He shivered, but not

The way women shook their heads

Before mirrors at the five

& dime — a deeper connection

To the low field’s evening star.

He stood there, in tracechains,

Lathered in froth, just

Stopped by a great, goofy

Calmness. He whinnied

Once, & then the whole

Beautiful, blue-black sky

Fell on his back.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

Naomi Shihab Nye lives in San Antonio, Texas. Here she perfectly captures a moment in childhood that nearly all of us may remember: being too …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News