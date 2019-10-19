{{featured_button_text}}

Wallace Stevens, the great modernist poet, wrote about setting a jar down in a wild place, and how by doing so he organized that space around the jar. Here's Marilyn Dorf, a Nebraska poet, using a single goose to organize an entire landscape.

When the Red Goose Wakes

The sky a pure river of dawn

and the red goose wakes, the

breeze weaving, interweaving

leaves newly turned.

In the valley a song,

with no one to sing it,

some voice of the past

or the future. The red goose

sets her wings and answering

some promise she's made

to the WILD, enters that river

of sky, neck stretched

toward heaven, maybe beyond,

tail nothing but a carnelian

nubbin fading to sunglow.

And you, stunned to a silence

the size of the world.

Poem reprinted by permission.

