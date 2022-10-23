 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In “Beachcomber Nocturne”, Lupita Eyde-Tucker beautifully wrestles with the complex relationship that we sometimes have with nature, by first acknowledging that there is a strange colonizing impulse behind the manner in which we apprehend and love the natural world, by seeing it in our own image. Her awe, however, is also captured elegantly in her sense of helplessness as a witness and a creature of this grand design. For some reason, I find myself coming back to the phrase, “the ocean’s purple evening”, so I consider the poem yet another of those “odd gifts” the world offers us.

Beachcomber Nocturne

By Lupita Eyde-Tucker

Pink seafoam leaves odd gifts for me to find:

a puffed-up man-o-war, a mermaid’s purse,

empty lady slippers, Sargasso weed,

People are also reading…

as if these things could fill my human needs.

I push my toes beneath the cold, damp sand,

observe the ocean’s purple evening.

A loggerhead rides up and heaves her bulk

to dig a hole, deposit future in the dark.

Until she’s done and slips back out to sea

I sit and match her labored breath to mine.

This sea: a Chevy engine revving high

reminding me how everything’s design.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Victoria Chang has an uncanny capacity to contain, in the compact machine of a well-honed poem, so much emotion and meaning. She explores such…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

There is, of course, no hidden chapter in the “Good Book” that explores sandaled Jesus’ fashion rules, but Cornelius Eady in “Easter Shoes” is…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Rachel Eliza Griffiths has written poems and composed photographs in response to the loss of her mother. She has always been fascinated by the…

This week in Nebraska history

1872: An excursion of 300 left Lincoln for a trip to Atchison, Kan., on the recently completed Atchison and Nebraska Railroad.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News