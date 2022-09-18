American Life in Poetry

In Heather Cahoon’s poem, “Shelter,” she manages, with simplicity and the use of deftly selected detail, to capture the mood of childhood delights that, in the manner of such things, always seem on the edge of danger. One is transported to the invention of children who seem to find a certain pleasure in the complex combination of being lost and being hidden at the same time.
Shelter
By Heather Cahoon
We wove hip-high field grass
into tunnels
knotting the tops
of bunched handfuls the drooping
heads tied together.
My seven siblings and I
sheltered ourselves
inside these labyrinths
in a galaxy of grasses.