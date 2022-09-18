 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In Heather Cahoon’s poem, “Shelter,” she manages, with simplicity and the use of deftly selected detail, to capture the mood of childhood delights that, in the manner of such things, always seem on the edge of danger. One is transported to the invention of children who seem to find a certain pleasure in the complex combination of being lost and being hidden at the same time.

Shelter

By Heather Cahoon

We wove hip-high field grass

into tunnels

knotting the tops

of bunched handfuls the drooping

heads tied together.

My seven siblings and I

sheltered ourselves

inside these labyrinths

in a galaxy of grasses.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

