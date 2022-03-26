 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

It is remarkable how our U.S. Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, in so few words, summarizes something of the cycle of our mortality with such clarity and grace. With our first cry after birth, she says, we enter “ancestor road” — a place of creation and destruction — life, in other words — but what we carry loosely through this life are our memories. Most comforting for me is the last line that affirms our purpose in life, “to make more.”

MEMORY SACK

By Joy Harjo

That first cry opens the earth door.

We join the ancestor road.

With our pack of memories

Slung slack on our backs

We venture into the circle

Of destruction,

Which is the circle

Of creation

And make more --

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

