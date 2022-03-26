American Life in Poetry

It is remarkable how our U.S. Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, in so few words, summarizes something of the cycle of our mortality with such clarity and grace. With our first cry after birth, she says, we enter “ancestor road” — a place of creation and destruction — life, in other words — but what we carry loosely through this life are our memories. Most comforting for me is the last line that affirms our purpose in life, “to make more.”