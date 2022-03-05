American Life in Poetry

It is not entirely clear what has arrived, here in this poem “PSALM FOR ARRIVAL.” What is clear, is the familiar sense that sometimes, after a long effort, we are able to “find sounds/for words” — to articulate, the difficult stuff of memory. And perhaps this is what has arrived, the voicing of the difficult things. In the end, however, Khaled Mattawa finds no great relief in speaking these words. Somehow the deadening effects of memory can be persistent, despite our necessary efforts to disavow “old sentiments.”