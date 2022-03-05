American Life in Poetry

It is not entirely clear what has arrived, here in this poem “PSALM FOR ARRIVAL.” What is clear, is the familiar sense that sometimes, after a long effort, we are able to “find sounds/for words” — to articulate, the difficult stuff of memory. And perhaps this is what has arrived, the voicing of the difficult things. In the end, however, Khaled Mattawa finds no great relief in speaking these words. Somehow the deadening effects of memory can be persistent, despite our necessary efforts to disavow “old sentiments.”
PSALM FOR ARRIVAL
By Khaled Mattawa
When we find the sounds
for words we need, their death
rattle begins to echo in our throats.
Memory creeps up on old sentiments,
finds them lurking like blind fish
in the twilight of our blood.
Dead and living on — ancient prophecies
or frozen microbes — something we disavow
continues to feed on us.
