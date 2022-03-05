 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

It is not entirely clear what has arrived, here in this poem “PSALM FOR ARRIVAL.” What is clear, is the familiar sense that sometimes, after a long effort, we are able to “find sounds/for words” — to articulate, the difficult stuff of memory. And perhaps this is what has arrived, the voicing of the difficult things. In the end, however, Khaled Mattawa finds no great relief in speaking these words. Somehow the deadening effects of memory can be persistent, despite our necessary efforts to disavow “old sentiments.”

PSALM FOR ARRIVAL

By Khaled Mattawa

When we find the sounds

for words we need, their death

rattle begins to echo in our throats.

Memory creeps up on old sentiments,

finds them lurking like blind fish

in the twilight of our blood.

Dead and living on — ancient prophecies

People are also reading…

or frozen microbes — something we disavow

continues to feed on us.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

There is in Jericho Brown’s vast poetic mythology, a series of touchstone terms that are rich with resonance. The word crossing refers, in par…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

In honor of the holiday a couple weeks ago, here is what one might call a most witty anti-Valentine’s Day poem, which, tellingly, turns out to…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Ethelbert Miller is the master of the short, pithy lyric, packed with tenderness, a gentle wit and moments of satisfying resonance. Here is an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News