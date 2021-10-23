 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
0 Comments

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Bruce Willard’s poem, “Song Sparrow,” captures with such intimacy, the interruption of the comforting rituals of time: seasons changing, children growing older, water under the bridge, the world continuing its march. Here, in the midst of this, our long and tumultuous pandemic “season,” I am struck by how familiar the breathlessness that Willard describes feels. As with the best poems, the familiarity is formed through empathy — something that poetry teaches us again and again.

Song Sparrow

By Bruce Willard

That summer we opened the lake cottage,

prehistoric sound of loons before us,

decades of children at our back,

familiar sound of water

under the porch eaves.

A song sparrow

hit the window

just as summer began.

You held it in your hand

bent over, unable to breathe

another year, working

your fingers

under its feathers and bone.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News