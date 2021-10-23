American Life in Poetry

Bruce Willard’s poem, “Song Sparrow,” captures with such intimacy, the interruption of the comforting rituals of time: seasons changing, children growing older, water under the bridge, the world continuing its march. Here, in the midst of this, our long and tumultuous pandemic “season,” I am struck by how familiar the breathlessness that Willard describes feels. As with the best poems, the familiarity is formed through empathy — something that poetry teaches us again and again.