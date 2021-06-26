American Life in Poetry

I heard Yona Harvey say in an interview that this loose Shakespearean (“the bard”) sonnet was written for her teenage daughter, which makes its deep, layered beauty a touching monument to what this mother knows and admires in her daughter’s unsettling but necessary blooming into selfhood.

Sonnet for A Tall Flower Blooming at Dinner

Southern Flower, I want to quote the bard,

to serenade you, to raise a glass to you.

lone & tall you are always parched

& hungry. You wobble in strong winds, you

pull your bright hair when it rains, you

toss off the lint of dandelions, you

lean into the evening haunts

with your indifferent afro. You

were born in the old-world city, the invisible

dark girl city, the city that couldn’t hold

a candle, a straight pin a slave-owner’s sins

to you. You are the most beautiful

dark that hosts the most private sorrows

& feeds the hungriest ghosts.

