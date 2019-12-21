American Life in Poetry

Here's a poem about something that each of us receives, though only once. If you didn't get yours written into a poem, you've got it put away somewhere. Wyatt Townley lives in Kansas, and "First Kiss" is from her new book, Rewriting the Body, from Stephen F. Austin State University Press.

First Kiss

Here you are forty years

later in a white coat

examining my ears.

All I can think

is how your tongue once

turned in the tunnel

you're peering into. The

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

fault is not in my ears,

but between them!

No one can see that far.

But could we gaze back

through the years and dead stars

to the doorstep of my parents' house,

you bending down with your tall mouth

to make the softest landing on mine,

having thrown off my balance