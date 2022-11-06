 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

This is an elegant elegy to a father who has passed, captured in the rituals that families create as a way to remember, to honor and to even celebrate. The extra place set at table before a feast of great sensual and emotional power reflects how mourning touches the deepest parts of our self. NaBeela Washington’s poem asks the question: “Why Do We Set the Table?” The poem is the answer.

Why Do We Set the Table?

By NaBeela Washington

At what temperature does blood

begin to boil? Thicken into a

roux, slip between bits of

basil, minced garlic,

orecchiette;

Permeate chunks of spicy kielbasa,

bind a dash of salt, pepper, bubbles

People are also reading…

roiling forth, then dissipating,

heat lowered to a hush;

Congeal from the shock of cool

clay dishes as a small mound

is delicately plated with a

large plastic spoon;

Spurt steam, burning both

nostrils, as we lean in to say

grace, my father’s seat empty,

placemat bare.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week in Nebraska history

1872: Traffic hazards were typified by a Lincoln incident that interrupted a funeral procession. A wagon tongue snapped and frightened the hor…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

The mermaid, curiously, is one of those mythological figures that remind us of the occasional moments of genuine “universality” in human exper…

This week in Nebraska history

1872: William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody was elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Because he was making $150 a month scouting for the U.S. Army, h…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Victoria Chang has an uncanny capacity to contain, in the compact machine of a well-honed poem, so much emotion and meaning. She explores such…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News