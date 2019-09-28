Although this poem by Patrick Phillips, from American Poetry Review, is dedicated to a person we don't know, "For Paul" conveys feelings we've all experienced. We don't need to know who "Paul" is. The poem is about sadness and resignation, and all of us have felt like this. The poet's most recent collection of poems is Elegy for a Broken Machine, published by Knopf.
For Paul
I can see you through the bonfire, with us.
A fifth of Old Crow circling the dark.
Where did that whole life go? In Texas
the chemo inches toward your heart,
things always dwindling to just the two of us,
a crumpled cigarette, a distant car:
our voices, at dawn, so clearly posthumous.
Woodsmoke rising to the ashy stars.