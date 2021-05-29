 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

The insane birds in “Almost Forty,” by the always eloquent and emotionally generous poet Ada Limón, seem to be warning of the coming of winter, but it is time, really, and its passing, that they anthem. Yet, Limón finds strained but necessary comfort in the defiance that comes from desiring a long life and good health.

Almost Forty

The birds were being so bizarre today,

we stood static and listened to them insane

in their winter shock of sweet gum and ash.

We swallow what we won’t say: Maybe

it’s a warning. Maybe they’re screaming

for us to take cover. Inside, your father

seems angry, and the soup’s grown cold

on the stove. I’ve never been someone

to wish for too much, but now I say,

I want to live a long time. You look up

from your work and nod. Yes, but

in good health. We turn up the stove

again and eat what we’ve made together,

each bite an ordinary weapon we wield

against the shrinking of mouths.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

