American Life in Poetry

There is in Jericho Brown’s vast poetic mythology, a series of touchstone terms that are rich with resonance. The word crossing refers, in part, to the grand crossing of the Atlantic in the “Middle Passage,” to the many rivers crossed by those fleeing enslavement, and finally to the great crossing from this mortal territory to the other unknown territory that we must all make. And in this poem, “Crossing,” he reminds us that above everything else, confidence, faith (“more than a conqueror”), courage and reckless optimism (“I am the one who leaps”) are good companions on this journey.

Crossing

By Jericho Brown

The water is one thing, and one thing for miles.

The water is one thing, making this bridge

Built over the water another. Walk it

Early, walk it back when the day goes dim, everyone

Rising just to find a way toward rest again.

We work, start on one side of the day

Like a planet’s only sun, our eyes straight

Until the flame sinks. The flame sinks. Thank God

I’m different. I’ve figured and counted. I’m not crossing

To cross back. I’m set

On something vast. It reaches

Long as the sea. I’m more than a conqueror, bigger

Than bravery. I don’t march. I’m the one who leaps.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

