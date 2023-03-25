(The providers have discontinued the American Life in Poetry column. This a reprint from March 26, 2017.)

A front porch is very much like a stage, and this poem by Marilyn Nelson is like watching a little play. The poet, who has published books of poetry and prose for young and old alike, lives in Connecticut and her most recent book is "My Seneca Village" (Namelos, 2015).

Daughters 1900

Five daughters, in the slant light on the porch,

are bickering. The eldest has come home

with new truths she can hardly wait to teach.

She lectures them: the younger daughters search

the sky, elbow each other's ribs, and groan.

Five daughters, in the slant light on the porch

and blue-sprigged dresses, like a stand of birch

saplings whose leaves are going yellow-brown

with new truths. They can hardly wait to teach,

themselves, to be called "Ma'am," to march

high-heeled across the hanging bridge to town.

Five daughters. In the slant light on the porch

Pomp lowers his paper for a while, to watch

the beauties he's begotten with his Ann:

these new truths they can hardly wait to teach.

The eldest sniffs, "A lady doesn't scratch."

The third snorts back, "Knock, knock: nobody home."

The fourth concedes, "Well, maybe not in church . . . "

Five daughters in the slant light on the porch.