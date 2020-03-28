American Life in Poetry

I’ve mentioned the anthology, Local News: Poetry About Small Towns from MWPH Books, P.O. Box 8, in Fairwater, Wisconsin. Here’s one of the many poems I’ve enjoyed, by Scott Wiggerman, who lives in New Mexico. His latest book is Leaf and Beak: Sonnets, published by purple flag, 2015.

Johnsburg

At the top of the hill, a towering

Catholic church with Gothic spires,

below, a one-pump gas station,

a beauty parlor with a picture window,

at the town’s only four-way stop sign,

a convenience store with a bike stand,

and three smoke-drenched taverns,

their bars of the same solid wood

as the church’s hard benches,

only more polished, more worn down.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

