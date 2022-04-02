American Life in Poetry

Each line in “Visitors” is a gift for meditation that is accessible. In the end we arrive at the conclusion that Joan Naviyuk Kane is seeking to articulate in symbolic language an understanding of the fleeting nature of our brief “visit” to the earth as humans.
The comic tragedy is that we are here for a while, and yet we are here forever when we pass on our rituals of survival to the next generation. There is, though, a warning at the end of the poem. Often, she says, there are forces — small in spirit in the face of the grand generosity of an open door — that seek to bar our entry. We grow weary and must be wary of such forces.
Visitors
By Joan Naviyuk Kane
Every door stands an open door:
our human settlements all temporary.
We share together the incidental shore
and teach the young to tend the lamp's wick,
weary of anyone small enough to bar our entry.
Poem reprinted by permission.