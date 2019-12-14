American Life in Poetry

Sometimes a poem can seem to be like a jeweler's setting, in which a gemlike image is presented. This one, by Chase Twichell, who lives in upstate New York, has one of those perfect gems of observation in the "cinnamon swirls" of sand on the surface of the road. I'll never seen sand on the road again without thinking of this. It's from her new book, Things as It Is, from Copper Canyon Press.