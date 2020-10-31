American Life in Poetry

BJ Omanson was raised near the Spoon River in Illinois, site of Edgar Lee Master’s Spoon River Anthology, and he has compiled a fine book of poems in Masters’ tradition called Stark County Poems, published by Monongahela Books. Most of them are too long for this column, but here’s one that I like very much that fits our format.

Nowhere to Nowhere

When they sold off the farm she took the child

and caught a bus out of town — as for him,

with everyone gone and everything grim,

he opened a pint of bourbon, piled

pictures, letters and clothes in the yard,

doused them with kerosene, struck a match

and watched as they burnt to ashes, watched

and worked on his whiskey, working hard.

The next morning he caught an outbound freight

heading god-knows-where and he didn’t care —

he was down to nothing, a gypsy’s fare —

down to a rusty tin cup and a plate,

dice and a bible, a bedroll and fate,