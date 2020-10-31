 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
BJ Omanson was raised near the Spoon River in Illinois, site of Edgar Lee Master’s Spoon River Anthology, and he has compiled a fine book of poems in Masters’ tradition called Stark County Poems, published by Monongahela Books. Most of them are too long for this column, but here’s one that I like very much that fits our format.

Nowhere to Nowhere

When they sold off the farm she took the child

and caught a bus out of town — as for him,

with everyone gone and everything grim,

he opened a pint of bourbon, piled

pictures, letters and clothes in the yard,

doused them with kerosene, struck a match

and watched as they burnt to ashes, watched

and worked on his whiskey, working hard.

The next morning he caught an outbound freight

heading god-knows-where and he didn’t care —

he was down to nothing, a gypsy’s fare —

down to a rusty tin cup and a plate,

dice and a bible, a bedroll and fate,

down to a bone-jarring ride on a train

through country dying and desperate for rain,

running nowhere to nowhere and running late.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

