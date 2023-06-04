Reprinted from June 3, 2018.

To honor the memory of the thousands who died in Vietnam, here's a poem by Bruce Guernsey, who divides his time between Maine and Illinois, about Maya Lin's memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Wall

Someone has opened a giant map

and with the tips of our fingers,

each of us suddenly blind,

we track the black cold of this monument

for names we know

like finding a route home.

Lost here

this damp spring morning,

the cherries exploding like the fourth of July,

we wonder how many maps of Viet Nam

sold those years,

so many strange sounding places.

One of us holds a magnifying glass

to McCarroll, McMorris, McNabb,

small print in the polished stone,

the way a neighbor, say, in Neoga, Illinois

might have done, late at night

searching that faraway land on his kitchen table,

hearing again the morning paper

thump against the front door,

that boy on his bike in the dark

grown and gone — what was his name,

that kid from down the block? —

Khe Sanh, Da Nang, Hanoi.

--for PFC William "Willie" Searle