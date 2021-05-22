 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Tracy K. Smith, former poet laureate, has a wonderful way with strange and haunting images that still manage to tell a resonant story. I think of the old story she tells here — how future generations must contend with the grand absence that comes with the passing of time. Yet, there is hope, there is hope in art, in song, and one imagines, in this poem. “An Old Story” is a beautiful anthem to the singing.

An Old Story

We were made to understand it would be

Terrible. Every small want, every niggling urge,

Every hate swollen to a kind of epic wind,

Livid, the land, and ravaged, like a rageful

Dream. The worst in us having taken over

And broken the rest utterly down.

A long age

Passed. When at last we knew how little

Would survive us—how little we had mended

Or built that was not now lost—something

Large and old awoke. And then our singing

Brought on a different manner of weather.

Then animals long believed gone crept down

From trees. We took new stock of one another.

We wept to be reminded of such color.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

