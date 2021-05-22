American Life in Poetry

Tracy K. Smith, former poet laureate, has a wonderful way with strange and haunting images that still manage to tell a resonant story. I think of the old story she tells here — how future generations must contend with the grand absence that comes with the passing of time. Yet, there is hope, there is hope in art, in song, and one imagines, in this poem. “An Old Story” is a beautiful anthem to the singing.

An Old Story

We were made to understand it would be

Terrible. Every small want, every niggling urge,

Every hate swollen to a kind of epic wind,

Livid, the land, and ravaged, like a rageful

Dream. The worst in us having taken over

And broken the rest utterly down.

A long age

Passed. When at last we knew how little

Would survive us—how little we had mended

Or built that was not now lost—something

Large and old awoke. And then our singing

Brought on a different manner of weather.