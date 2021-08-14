 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

French American poet Natalie Handal has lived in Europe, Latin America and the Arab world since her birth in Haiti, and she offers here a clever and somewhat whimsical self-portrait that flirts with the idea that it is often impossible to presume what is inside of us simply by what our faces offer. “Cara Aceitunada” is Spanish for “olive-colored face”.

Cara Aceitunada

In Granada

a man asked

for the birds inside of me

I told him I’ve never

belonged to anyone

He asked

where I was from

I gave him a list of cities

He said

the mirrors of history

confuse history

but in your olive-colored face

no one can disturb your heart

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

