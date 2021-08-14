American Life in Poetry

French American poet Natalie Handal has lived in Europe, Latin America and the Arab world since her birth in Haiti, and she offers here a clever and somewhat whimsical self-portrait that flirts with the idea that it is often impossible to presume what is inside of us simply by what our faces offer. “Cara Aceitunada” is Spanish for “olive-colored face”.
Cara Aceitunada
In Granada
a man asked
for the birds inside of me
I told him I’ve never
belonged to anyone
He asked
where I was from
I gave him a list of cities
He said
the mirrors of history
confuse history
but in your olive-colored face
no one can disturb your heart
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.